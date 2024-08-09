Watch for closures on I-17, I-10, & the Superstition freeway this weekend (Aug 9-12)

Heads up, commuters! As you make plans to drive around the Valley, plan for closures and restrictions on multiple freeways for construction this weekend.

ADOT crews will be working on projects starting Friday through Monday morning. That means multiple roadways will close down or be restricted throughout the weekend. There is also a closure that begins this weekend for the Broadway Curve Improvement project that will have restrictions in place until late fall.

On its website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:

Northbound I-17 closed at Jomax Road in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 12) for pavement improvements. Northbound I-17 narrowed to one lane between Jomax Road and Loop 303. Northbound I-17 on-ramp at Happy Valley Road closed. Westbound Jomax Road closed near I-17. Allow plenty of extra travel time.

Primary Detour: Northbound I-17 traffic will use the off- and on-ramps at Jomax Road. Please stay on the primary freeway detour and avoid using nearby streets. Note: Consider traveling during early morning or later at night.

Westbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 12) for construction. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot, Baseline and Broadway roads closed.

Detours: Consider exiting westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to reach northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) in the Tempe area. Note: Drivers in the southeast Valley/Chandler area can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) as an alternate route. For more information visit i10BroadwayCurve.com. Note: Eastbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between 40th and 48th streets from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 12). Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at 40th Street closed (consider using the eastbound on-ramp at Broadway Road). Southbound 48th also closed between I-10 and Broadway Road.

Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and I-10 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 12) for pavement maintenance. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Alma School and Dobson roads also closed.

Detour: Alternate routes include northbound Loop 101 to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to approach Sky Harbor Airport or the downtown Phoenix area.

Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Arizona Avenue in Chandler from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 12) for freeway widening project.

Detours: Consider alternate routes including eastbound Chandler Boulevard or Germann Road.

