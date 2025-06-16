VIDEO: Wrong-way driver arrested after incident on Loop 202 South Mountain

PHOENIX — Officials say a man attempting to evade officers conducting a traffic stop was arrested after driving the wrong way on Loop 202 South Mountain.

The incident started around 2:30 a.m. Monday, when Phoenix police officers tried to stop a driver near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road.

Phoenix police say the driver, only identified as a man, attempted to hit patrol vehicles as he continued on. Officers then initiated a pursuit in an attempt to stop the driver.

The driver continued onto Loop 202 South Mountain, headed the wrong way into the lanes of traffic.

Video from the scene showed the vehicle making multiple turns and changing directions in the area as law enforcement followed. At one point, the vehicle was seen passing a "wrong way" sign on an exit ramp, turning off its lights and continuing into the main freeway lanes.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials were able to stop the driver near 17th Avenue.

The driver was arrested and booked into jail on multiple felony charges, police say.

Officials did not immediately provide more information on what led to the incident or whether impairment was a factor.

Fortunately, the vehicle was not involved in any known collisions, and no injuries were reported.