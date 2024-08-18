Two kids among four people hurt in crash near 35th and Northern avenues

PHOENIX — Four people, including two children, are hurt after a crash in Phoenix Saturday night.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area south of 35th and Northern avenues around 8:30 p.m. for a reported crash.

When officers arrived, they found an SUV and a car were involved in a crash.

Three people in the SUV, including two children, were taken to the hospital.

One of the children suffered serious injuries and remains in the hospital.

The other child and the drivers in both vehicles suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Police believe the SUV pulled in front of the car while making a left turn, colliding with the car.

But, they have not ruled out the car's speed as a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.