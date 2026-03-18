Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
27  WX Alerts
Traffic

Actions

Two hurt in rollover crash near Lindsay and Guadalupe roads in Gilbert

Speed may have been a contributing factor, police say
A two-vehicle rollover crash shut down a Gilbert intersection early Wednesday morning and sent two people to the hospital.
Two hurt in rollover crash near Lindsay and Guadalupe roads in Gilbert
lindsay guadalupe rollover
Posted
and last updated

GILBERT, AZ — A two-vehicle rollover crash shut down a Gilbert intersection early Wednesday morning and sent two people to the hospital.

The crash occurred near Lindsay and Guadalupe roads.

Gilbert Police Department said two adults were extricated from their vehicles, which both came to rest on their sides off the roadway.

Gilbert rollover

One of the patients suffered serious injuries, according to officials.

Police said speed may have contributed to the crash, and the investigation is ongoing.

Drivers should expect road closures and delays in the area on Wednesday morning.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen