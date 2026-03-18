Two hurt in rollover crash near Lindsay and Guadalupe roads in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — A two-vehicle rollover crash shut down a Gilbert intersection early Wednesday morning and sent two people to the hospital.

The crash occurred near Lindsay and Guadalupe roads.

Gilbert Police Department said two adults were extricated from their vehicles, which both came to rest on their sides off the roadway.

Gilbert Police

One of the patients suffered serious injuries, according to officials.

Police said speed may have contributed to the crash, and the investigation is ongoing.

Drivers should expect road closures and delays in the area on Wednesday morning.