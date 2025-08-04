Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Troopers stop wrong-way driver along Loop 101 near Northern Avenue

The driver traveled in the wrong direction for approximately three miles, officials say
A wrong-way driver was stopped by troopers late Sunday night along Loop 101 in the West Valley.
Wrong-way driver stopped along Loop 101 in the West Valley
Loop 101 wrong way driver stopped
Posted
and last updated

A wrong-way driver was stopped by troopers late Sunday night along Loop 101 in the West Valley.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say troopers intercepted the wrong-way vehicle near Northern Avenue.

Video from the scene showed damage to the wrong-way vehicle and the trooper’s vehicle, which was used to stop the wrong-way driver.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident.

DPS says the driver entered the freeway at Olive Avenue and was traveling in the wrong direction for approximately three miles before being stopped.

It’s not clear whether the driver was impaired or what factors played a role in the wrong-way incident, but officials say the driver was an "elderly" man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen