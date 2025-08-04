Troopers stop wrong-way driver along Loop 101 near Northern Avenue

A wrong-way driver was stopped by troopers late Sunday night along Loop 101 in the West Valley.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say troopers intercepted the wrong-way vehicle near Northern Avenue.

Video from the scene showed damage to the wrong-way vehicle and the trooper’s vehicle, which was used to stop the wrong-way driver.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident.

DPS says the driver entered the freeway at Olive Avenue and was traveling in the wrong direction for approximately three miles before being stopped.

It’s not clear whether the driver was impaired or what factors played a role in the wrong-way incident, but officials say the driver was an "elderly" man.

The investigation is ongoing.