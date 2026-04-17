Three people killed and several others hurt after passenger van crashes in southeastern Arizona

PEARCE, AZ — Three people died, and several others were hurt after a passenger van crashed in southeastern Arizona on Thursday night, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on April 16 along U.S. Route 191 near milepost 36 in Pearce.

The van was carrying 12 people and traveling southbound when it crashed. Three people were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to DPS.

First responders airlifted four people to hospitals in Tucson. Two patients are in critical condition, and two are stable.

ADOT says five other passengers were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The roadway remained closed overnight and reopened around 5 a.m. on Friday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Officials have not released the identities of the victims.