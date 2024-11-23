Seven hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on I-17 near Deer Valley Road

PHOENIX — Seven people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 17 near Deer Valley Road Friday night.

Phoenix fire officials say four of the seven adults hospitalized have serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The other adults have minor injuries.

One person was reportedly extricated from their vehicles.

The highway was temporarily blocked, but all lanes have since reopened. Officials are asking that people avoid the area as crews clean up the area.

It is unknown what led to the crash. The incident is under investigation.