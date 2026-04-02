Crash, shooting investigations restrict traffic on roads in Maryvale area

PHOENIX — Two separate police investigations blocked traffic in the Maryvale area on Thursday morning.

One of the incidents was a crash near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road, which occurred around 5 a.m.

Two vehicles were seriously damaged in the crash, and one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

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Nearby, officers responded to a shooting scene near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road around 5:45 a.m.

Video from the scene showed multiple law enforcement and emergency vehicles along the roadway after a man was found with a serious gunshot wound. The victim is expected to survive.

Police did not say whether any suspects were identified or in custody.

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Both scenes led to traffic restrictions in the area, causing delays for drivers.