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Crash, shooting investigations restrict traffic on roads in Maryvale area

Both incidents involved victims with non-life-threatening injuries
A police investigation is underway near 69th Avenue and Thomas Road on Thursday morning. There are traffic restrictions in the area.
Police investigation underway near 69th Avenue and Thomas Road
Crash under investigation near 71st Avenue and McDowell Road
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PHOENIX — Two separate police investigations blocked traffic in the Maryvale area on Thursday morning.

One of the incidents was a crash near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road, which occurred around 5 a.m.

Two vehicles were seriously damaged in the crash, and one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

71st and mcdowell crash

Nearby, officers responded to a shooting scene near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road around 5:45 a.m.

Video from the scene showed multiple law enforcement and emergency vehicles along the roadway after a man was found with a serious gunshot wound. The victim is expected to survive.

Police did not say whether any suspects were identified or in custody.

69th thomas GSW

Both scenes led to traffic restrictions in the area, causing delays for drivers.

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