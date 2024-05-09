Portion of I-17 in northern part of Valley to close this weekend for road work

PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Transportation crews are warning drivers about a weekend closure of I-17 in the northern part of the Valley amid ongoing road improvement projects. Closures are expected to continue for the next several months.

From May 10 at 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on May 13, southbound I-17 will be closed between SR 74/Carefree Highway and Loop 303. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Daisy Mountain Drive and Pioneer Road also will be closed.

Future closure schedules and other plans for this project will be posted here.

The closure is so crews can remove old asphalt before smoothing the surface.

Crews on the I-17 project will initially remove a top layer of older, worn asphalt before smoothing the remaining concrete surface through a process called diamond grinding.

The I-17 pavement work between SR 74 and Happy Valley Road is separate from the I-17 Improvement Project currently underway north of Anthem Way.

