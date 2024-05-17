Several freeway closures in effect this weekend (May 17-20)

Several freeway closures are in place this weekend, so be sure to know what your detours are and plan to experience delays.

The following closures are in effect, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation:

Northbound I-17 closed between Loop 303 and State Route 74 in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 20) for pavement improvement work. Eastbound Loop 303 closed at I-17 (right turns only to southbound I-17). Allow extra travel time.

Detour: Northbound I-17 traffic will detour on- the northbound frontage road between Loop 303 and SR 74. Please use the posted detour and avoid using local streets including North Valley Parkway. High country travelers: Consider driving before the closure begins late Friday night. Traffic also is lighter during early morning or late evening times.

