Flooding, crashes shut down parts of Loop 101 amid rain in the Valley

Officials are investigating multiple crashes that have led to road closures around the Valley Monday morning.
PHOENIX — As rain continues to fall across the Valley, officials are investigating flooding and multiple crashes that have led to road closures and delays Monday morning.

One collision involving four vehicles happened just after 3 a.m. along westbound Loop 101 near 43rd Avenue.

Serious injuries were reported.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says westbound Loop 101 is closed at 27th Avenue due to the crash. Routes for southbound and northbound I-17 to westbound Loop 101 are also closed.

Officials say Monday morning storm activity played a role in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

DPS said it is also investigating a number of other incidents.

DPS says there are “several” crashes near Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard in the Scottsdale area.

Loop 101 is also blocked near 75th Avenue due to flooding, Arizona Department of Transportation officials say.

Maricopa County Flood Control District data shows that more than an inch of rain has fallen in the last 24 hours in some areas of the Valley, especially in the northwestern parts of the Phoenix metro area.

