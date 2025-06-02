RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? June 2, 2025

PHOENIX — Rain and thunderstorms moving through the Valley have brought more than an inch in some areas, according to data.

A rare and unusual weather pattern is bringing historic early June rain to Arizona.

This type of rain is extremely rare for early June! Phoenix has only recorded measurable rainfall on June 1 once, and that was only two-hundredths of an inch all the way back in 1914.

RADAR: Track storms around Arizona

How much has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours? Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 5:15 a.m., June 2

Ahwatukee: 0.47"

Apache Junction: 0.08"

Avondale (Phoenix Raceway): 0.24"

Buckeye: 0.51"

Carefree: 1.26"

Cave Creek: 1.02"

Central Phoenix (24th Avenue and Camelback Road): 0.51"

Chandler: 0.24"

Deer Valley Airport: 1.10"

Fountain Hills: 0.08"

Gilbert: 0.24"

Glendale: 0.91"

Laveen: 0.39"

Mesa (Falcon Field): 0.08"

New River: 1.14"

North Phoenix (Cave Creek and Union Hills): 0.79"

Peoria (Lake Pleasant): 0.79"

Queen Creek: 0.12"

Scottsdale: 0.75"

South Phoenix (23rd Ave and Roeser): 0.39"

South Mountain: 0.35"

Sun City West: 0.98"

Wickenburg: 0.12"