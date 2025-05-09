Plan for I-10 closure this weekend along Broadway Curve

PHOENIX — Work crews will be working beginning Friday through Monday morning on the following closures and restrictions on multiple freeways for construction this weekend.
On their website, ADOT reported the following work zones:
- Eastbound Interstate 10 closed between State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday (May 10) for electrical work as part of the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Southbound I-17 ramp to eastbound I-10 at the “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 24th, 32nd and 40th streets and the eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Broadway Road closed (starting at 8 p.m. Friday). Southbound SR 143 HOV ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. Westbound US 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10 is also closed.
- I-10 Detours: Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour to northbound SR 143 and use eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and either westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to reach I-10. Drivers in the West Valley also can consider using southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 in the Chandler area.
- Note: Northbound 48th Street is closed between Broadway Road and I-10 from 8 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday (May 10).
- Eastbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) ramps to north- and southbound I-17 are closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (May 10) for sign structure removal as part of widening project.
- Detours: Consider using northbound 35th Avenue to eastbound Deer Valley Road or southbound 35th Avenue to eastbound Union Hills Drive to reach I-17.
- Southbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) frontage road closed overnight between Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Raintree Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday (May 10) for sign work as part of widening project. Southbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Raintree Drive is closed. Detours will be in place. Consider exiting at Cactus Road.
- Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) narrowed to one lane in areas between Gilbert and Cooper roads from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (May 10) for widening project. Allow extra travel time.
- Note: Westbound Loop 202 on-ramp at McQueen Road closed for two months from 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, May 11, to mid-July for reconstruction.
- Detours: Consider using the westbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Cooper Road or Arizona Avenue.