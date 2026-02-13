No suspect in custody after stabbing on light rail train in Tempe Thursday night

TEMPE, AZ — Police say one person was stabbed on a light rail train in Tempe, and the suspect has not been arrested.

The incident occurred around 9:40 p.m. near the Smith-Martin/Apache Blvd. light rail stop, just west of the Loop 101 along Apache Boulevard.

It's unknown what led to the stabbing, but according to Tempe police, the victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The suspect left the area before officers arrived and has not been located, police said Friday morning.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released.