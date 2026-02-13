Alhambra school district votes to close two schools amid budget concerns

PHOENIX — The Alhambra school district board voted Thursday to shut down Valencia Newcomer and Choice Learning Academy following declining enrollment and budget pressures.

Valencia Newcomer, created in 2018 to help immigrant and refugee students learn English before transitioning to traditional schools, had only 22 students enrolled as of this week. Choice Learning Academy had 377 students.

During the board meeting, members expressed their emotional connection to the schools.

"Valencia, as stated, is more than a building. It's a place of belonging, courage of first beginnings. For so many children, it was their first introduction to American schools, and it carries beautiful memories for so many," one board member said.

Another acknowledged the difficulty of the decision while expressing concern about its impact.

Choice Learning Academy will be consolidated with Westwood Elementary, turning Westwood into a K-8 location. The district says the closures will save approximately $1.4 million annually.

District officials say they will work with families to ensure they can continue receiving the services they need. They reiterated how difficult this decision was, echoing similar challenges faced by many school districts beyond just Alhambra.

