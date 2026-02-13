Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

One freeway closure this weekend in northern part of the Valley

Heads up, drivers! Here's what to know about restrictions on Valley freeways this weekend.
Weekend freeway construction happening around the Valley
road work ahead phoenix traffic construction KNXV
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Work crews will be working beginning Friday through Sunday morning on the following closures and restrictions this weekend.

On their website, ADOT reported this work zone:

  • Eastbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between 51st Avenue and Interstate 17 in the Northwest Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 15) for widening project. Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramps at 75th, 67th and 59th avenues closed. Westbound Loop 101 HOV lane closed at times between 35th and 51st avenues.
    • Detours: Drivers can consider exiting eastbound Loop 101 ahead of the closure and using eastbound Union Hills Drive or Bell Road to reach I-17 or travel beyond the closure.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen