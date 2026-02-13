One freeway closure this weekend in northern part of the Valley

PHOENIX — Work crews will be working beginning Friday through Sunday morning on the following closures and restrictions this weekend.
On their website, ADOT reported this work zone:
- Eastbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between 51st Avenue and Interstate 17 in the Northwest Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 15) for widening project. Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramps at 75th, 67th and 59th avenues closed. Westbound Loop 101 HOV lane closed at times between 35th and 51st avenues.
- Detours: Drivers can consider exiting eastbound Loop 101 ahead of the closure and using eastbound Union Hills Drive or Bell Road to reach I-17 or travel beyond the closure.