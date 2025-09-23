Plan ahead! Traffic delays expected during overnight Sky Harbor Boulevard closures through October 6

PHOENIX — Phoenix officials are warning travelers and commuters about a major weeks-long overnight road closure at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Starting on the evening of September 23, drivers will notice the closure of eastbound Sky Harbor Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. each day.

The closure is expected to last for two weeks and is scheduled to reopen on Oct. 6.

City of Phoenix

Officials say drivers will be redirected through Terminal 3’s Inner Curb lanes.

Significant traffic delays are expected during the closure.

City officials are offering the following tips to those who are impacted:



Drivers are encouraged to allow extra travel time and strongly consider dropping off and picking up at the 24th or 44th Street PHX Sky Train® stations to avoid the detour and heaviest traffic. The PHX Sky Train® is free and runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Using the PHX Sky Train® is a simple and convenient way to catch a flight or pick someone up without driving directly to the airport.

Heavy back-up traffic is anticipated, impacting drive times to all parts of the airport, especially for those entering from the west side of the airport. Drivers should enter Phoenix Sky Harbor using the airport’s east entrance to avoid the closures. Please be aware of detour signs and drive with caution.

Ground transportation at Terminal 3 will be relocated to the North Inner Curb, and Ride Share will be relocated to the South Outer Curb. Some Ride Share and other Ground Transportation companies may direct passengers to the 24th and 44th Street PHX Sky Train® stations for drop-offs and pickups, so passengers should be aware when booking those rides.

Terminal 3 Garage access will be maintained on Westbound Sky Harbor Boulevard, and the garage exit to Eastbound Sky Harbor Boulevard will be maintained.

The closure is part of Terminal 3’s North 2 Concourse project, and contractors will be installing support structures in the area.

The North Concourse 2 project includes new passenger gates and added space for shops, restaurants and more.