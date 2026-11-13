PLAN AHEAD: Several construction projects will close Valley freeways this weekend (November 13 - 16)

Road crews will be working beginning Friday through Monday morning on multiple closures and restrictions.
On its website, the Arizona Department of Transportation reported these weekend work zones:
- SR 51 SB closed between Northern and Highland avenues for pavement improvement project from 9 p.m. Fri - 5 a.m. Mon (Nov. 16). SR 51 SB on- ramps from 32nd St to Bethany Home Rd closed.
- Detour: Consider using SB 16th St to Highland Ave or Indian School Rd to connect with SR 51.
- I-10 WB (Papago Freeway) closed between Loop 303 and Verrado Way for widening project from 9 p.m. Fri - 5 a.m. Mon (Nov. 16). I-10 WB on-ramps from Loop 303 to Jackrabbit Trail closed.
- Detour: Consider using Yuma Rd WB to reconnect with I-10 WB.
- Loop 202 WB (Santan Freeway) closed between Williams Field and Gilbert roads for widening project from 9 p.m. Fri - 5 a.m. Mon (Nov. 16). Loop 202 WB on-ramps closed from Higley to Lindsay roads.
- Detour: Consider using WB Williams Field Rd to Gilbert Rd or SB Higley to Germann roads as alternate routes for WB travel.
- Loop 303 EB closed between 43rd Ave and I-17 for bridge project 10 p.m. Fri - 5 a.m. Mon (Nov. 16).
- Detour: Consider using NB 43rd Ave to EB Dove Valley Rd to connect to I-17. Loop 303 WB restricted to one lane between I-17 and 43rd Ave.
- I-17 NB (Black Canyon Freeway) restricted to two lanes between Loop 101 and Pinnacle Peak Rd for pavement improvement project 10 p.m. Fri- 5 a.m. Mon (Nov. 16). Loop 101 EB and WB ramps to I-17 NB and SB closed.
- Detour: Consider taking 19th or 35th avenues NB to connect with Pinnacle Peak Rd, or SB to Union Hills Dr.
- Loop 202 EB (Red Mountain Freeway) closed between SR 143 and Loop 101 (Pima/Price Freeway) for pavement improvement project from 2 a.m. Sat - 6 p.m. Sat (Nov. 14).
- Detour: Consider using SR 143 SB to I-10 EB to US 60 EB to Loop 101 NB.
- Loop 202 WB (Red Mountain Freeway) closed between Loop 101 (Pima/Price Freeway) and Van Buren St for pavement improvement project from 2 a.m. Sun - 6 p.m. Sun (Nov 15).
- Detour: Consider using Loop 101 SB to US 60 WB to I-10 WB to SR 143 NB to reconnect to Loop 202.
- SR 347 NB restricted to one lane between City of Maricopa and Casa Blanca Rd for improvement project from 8 p.m. Fri- 4 a.m. Sat (Nov. 14).