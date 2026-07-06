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Pedestrian seriously hurt in Glendale crash, Grand Avenue closed

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71st Ave and Grand Ave
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GLENDALE, AZ — A man suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle early Monday morning on Grand Avenue in Glendale, according to police.

Glendale police said officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to the area of 71st Avenue and Grand Avenue for a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

According to police, the adult man was taken to a hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the pedestrian was not crossing the roadway in a crosswalk when the crash happened.

Grand Avenue is closed in both directions near 71st Avenue as officers investigate the collision, according to Glendale police. Officials said there is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes while the investigation continues.

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