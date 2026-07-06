Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes on Loop 202 in East Valley

CHANDLER, AZ — Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a multi-vehicle crash Monday morning on Loop 202 in the East Valley.

According to DPS, the crash happened near milepost 51. Officials have not released how many vehicles were involved or whether anyone was injured.

DPS said multiple lanes are blocked as troopers investigate the crash.

Drivers should expect delays in the area and consider alternate routes while crews work to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and no additional information has been released.