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Pedestrian hurt in hit-and-run crash near Cave Creek and Greenway roads on Tuesday morning

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cave creek and greenway ped crash
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PHOENIX — A hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian near a busy north Phoenix intersection is under investigation on Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. near Cave Creek and Greenway roads.

Phoenix police at the scene tell ABC15 a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, and the vehicle did not stay in the area.

It's unclear at this time what injuries the pedestrian suffered.

The intersection is currently shut down due to the investigation, and there is no known time of reopening.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.

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