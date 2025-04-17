Pedestrian hit by car in Goodyear, police officer responding to crash assaulted in separate incident

GOODYEAR, AZ — A man is seriously hurt and a police officer was assaulted in related calls in Goodyear Thursday morning.

Goodyear police say around 4:30 a.m., they were called to the area of Litchfield and McDowell roads for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man had been hit by a car.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver that hit the man stayed on the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

It's not clear what led up to the crash.

While officers were responding to the crash, one officer spotted a speeding car.

The sergeant attempted to stop the vehicle, but it was slow to yield.

When it eventually did stop along I-10, the man driving the car reportedly assaulted the officer.

It's not clear if the officer was hurt in the assault.

That man was taken into custody and faces three counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement along with traffic charges.

Some lanes of Interstate 10 were restricted for a time but they have since reopened.