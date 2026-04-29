One dead, two others injured after crash in Maricopa on Tuesday night

MARICOPA, AZ — A woman died and two others were seriously injured in a head-on crash Tuesday night in Maricopa, and police believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday near Honeycutt and White and Parker roads.

Crews from the Maricopa Police Department and the Maricopa Fire and Medical Department responded to the scene.

Police say a 21-year-old woman driving eastbound on Honeycutt Road drifted into the westbound lanes. The driver collided head-on with another car driven by a 38-year-old woman.

The 38-year-old driver died at the hospital.

The 21-year-old driver is in stable condition, and her 20-year-old passenger is in critical condition, according to police.

Police say they believe drugs or alcohol led to the crash.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.