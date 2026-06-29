Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

One dead after crash involving semi-truck near 51st Avenue and Van Buren Street

A serious crash investigation is underway near 51st Avenue and Van Buren Street early Monday morning.
Serious crash shuts down intersection of 51st Avenue and Van Buren Street
51st Avenue and Van Buren crash
Posted

PHOENIX — Police say a deadly crash involving a semi-truck is under investigation in Phoenix early Monday morning.

The crash occurred near 51st Avenue and Van Buren Street around 2 a.m., when police say a passenger car failed to stop and crashed into the back of a semi-truck.

According to Phoenix police, a man driving a passenger car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below:

Null

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo

Here's how to get ABC15 back on DirecTV