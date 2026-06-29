One dead after crash involving semi-truck near 51st Avenue and Van Buren Street

PHOENIX — Police say a deadly crash involving a semi-truck is under investigation in Phoenix early Monday morning.

The crash occurred near 51st Avenue and Van Buren Street around 2 a.m., when police say a passenger car failed to stop and crashed into the back of a semi-truck.

According to Phoenix police, a man driving a passenger car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.