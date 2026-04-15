One dead after crash involving semi-truck along US 60 in Wittmann

WITTMANN, AZ — One person is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck in the West Valley on Wednesday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred around 5 a.m. along US 60 near 211th Avenue in Wittmann.

The collision involved a passenger car and a tractor-trailer, leaving one person dead at the scene.

What led to the crash is under investigation, and there are road closures in both directions of US 60.

DPS says US 60 is closed westbound at 203rd Avenue and eastbound at 211th Avenue.

Check current traffic conditions here.