One dead after crash along I-17 near Union Hills Drive early Thursday morning

PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Public Safety officials are investigating a deadly crash along Interstate 17 in Phoenix.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of traffic early Thursday morning near Union Hills Drive.

DPS says the incident started around 3:20 a.m. when a single vehicle struck the median wall. The driver then reportedly got out of the vehicle and walked into the lanes of traffic when he was hit by another car.

He has only been identified as a man in his 60s.

The driver who hit him was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

The northbound lanes of traffic are shut down, and drivers should consider another route.

Check current traffic conditions here.

A separate rollover crash happened a short time later, blocking traffic on I-10 near 7th Street.