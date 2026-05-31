One dead, another hurt after house fire early Sunday morning in Pinetop

PINETOP, AZ — One person is dead, and another is hurt after a home caught fire in Pinetop early Sunday morning.

Pinetop fire officials say they were called to a home on Apache Trail just after 1:45 a.m. for a report of a house fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews learned that one person was still in the home and unaccounted for.

They went inside, located the person, and removed them from the burning home.

The person was transported to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The victim has not been identified.

A second person at the home reportedly had escaped the home and sought help from a neighbor.

That person was later taken to the hospital for their injuries, but their condition is not clear.

While the fire remains under investigation, preliminary information indicates it may have been caused by an electrical issue, according to Pinetop Fire.