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Woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Guadalupe

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GUADALUPE, AZ — Detectives are investigating after a woman was found shot early Sunday morning in Guadalupe.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded at about 1:33 a.m. on May 31 to the Guadalupe Fire Station following reports of a woman who had been shot.

The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Investigators have not released any information about a suspect, and no arrests have been announced.

Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Details are limited.

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