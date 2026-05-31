Woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Guadalupe

GUADALUPE, AZ — Detectives are investigating after a woman was found shot early Sunday morning in Guadalupe.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded at about 1:33 a.m. on May 31 to the Guadalupe Fire Station following reports of a woman who had been shot.

The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Investigators have not released any information about a suspect, and no arrests have been announced.

Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Details are limited.