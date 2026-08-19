Suns to install multimillion-dollar video board outside Mortgage Matchup Center

PHOENIX — A multimillion-dollar LED video board is set to be installed outside of Mortgage Matchup Center this fall.

Mat Ishbia, the owner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, said the new video board, which measures 9,266 square feet – 226 feet wide by 41 feet tall – is meant to engage fans before they even step inside the downtown Phoenix arena.

“We want everyone who visits Mortgage Matchup Center to have a memorable experience, and that starts the moment they arrive,” Ishbia said. “We’re creating a place where fans can come together for the biggest moments in sports and entertainment, and our new LED display gives us a powerful new platform to celebrate the Suns and Mercury, connect with our community and engage with our fans.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.