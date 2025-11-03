New northbound lane opens along Loop 101 in the Scottsdale area

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Drivers in the northeast part of the Valley have something to celebrate this week! The Arizona Department of Transportation says a new northbound lane is opening between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive on Monday morning.

Over the weekend, road crews put the finishing touches on the northbound lane, including new lane stripes.

ADOT

A new southbound lane is expected to open next week, ADOT says.

The $108-million widening project in the Scottsdale area started at the beginning of 2023 and is expected to be completed next year. Its goal is to improve traffic flow on the freeway.

ADOT says there will be a separate project, expected to start in the spring, that will improve the pavement surface in the same area.

Learn more about the project here.