TRAFFIC ALERT: Halloween weekend freeway restrictions in the Valley

PHOENIX — There are only a couple of Halloween weekend freeway closures and restrictions on the schedule this weekend.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation website, the following weekend restrictions are in place:

  • Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive/Pima Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 3) for widening project. Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Via de Ventura and 90th Street closed.

    • Detour: Consider alternate routes including westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to northbound State Route 51 to reach Loop 101. Traffic exiting northbound Loop 101 at Shea Boulevard can travel west to northbound Scottsdale Road.

  • Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) Gilbert Road on-ramp closed from 10 p.m. Friday to noon Sunday (Nov. 2) for widening project.

    • Detour: Drivers can enter eastbound Loop 202 at Cooper or Lindsay roads.

