Motorcyclist killed in crash near Yuma Road and Bullard Avenue in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Goodyear overnight.

The crash happened around midnight near Yuma Road and Bullard Avenue, and only involved the single motorcycle.

Police at the scene confirmed the crash was deadly, but did not provide additional details on what led to the crash.

The victim is reportedly a man around 34 years old, according to preliminary information.

Road closures are in place in the area early Wednesday morning, but the roadway is expected to reopen around 6 a.m.