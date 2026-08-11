Man seriously hurt after crash involving a van and a motorcycle in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is seriously hurt after a crash involving a van and a motorcycle in west Phoenix on Monday evening.

The crash occurred near the intersection of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Fire officials say the man riding the motorcycle was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

It's not clear if anyone in the van was hurt.

The crash scene has been turned over to Phoenix police for their investigation.

They have not released any information on the crash at this point.