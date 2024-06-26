Gilbert Road Bridge set to reopen this weekend over the Salt River

MESA, AZ — Just before drivers hit the road for their Fourth of July holiday travel plans, the Maricopa County Department of Transportation will be reopening the Gilbert Road Bridge over the Salt River. This will provide one lane in each direction between Mesa and State Route 87, known as the Beeline Highway.

MCDOT said it will open on Friday, June 28th at 4 p.m. However, work is still ongoing on the second half of the bridge. MCDOT said they will still need to fully remove the old bridge, which is just east of the new construction.

In an email, the department said they expect the Gilbert Road Bridge to be completed later this year. It will then offer two lanes in each direction and a new traffic signal at the Thomas Road intersection at Gilbert Road. They also state there will be new roads connecting the bridge to SR 87 and Mesa, along with a new storm drain and waterline.

For more on the project, MCDOT directs commuters here.