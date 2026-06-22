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Fresh concrete spilled during crash on I-10 near Fairway Drive

Only one lane is open, adding to traffic restrictions for West Valley drivers amid Buc-ee's opening
Westbound Interstate 10 is restricted near Fairway Drive due to a rollover crash involving a truck that spilled wet concrete on the freeway. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say four vehicles were involved in the crash, including the cement truck that rolled around 10 a.m. Monday.
Fresh concrete spilled during crash on I-10 near Fairway Drive
I-10 Fairway crash
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AVONDALE, AZ — Westbound Interstate 10 is restricted near Fairway Drive due to a rollover crash involving a truck that spilled wet concrete on the freeway.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say four vehicles were involved in the crash, including the cement truck that rolled around 10 a.m. Monday.

It's unclear whether anyone was injured, but video from the scene showed multiple lanes impacted by the crash and concrete spill.

Only the westbound HOV lane is open as crews work to clear the crash and clean up the debris. There is no estimated time to reopen the freeway.

Check current traffic conditions here.

Drivers in the area should also be aware of traffic restrictions and road closures due to the grand opening of the Buc-ee's Travel Center, which opened Monday morning off Bullard Avenue.

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