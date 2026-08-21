Man dead, three other people, including two children, hurt in north Phoenix crash

PHOENIX — A man is dead and three other people, including two children, are hurt after a serious crash Thursday night in north Phoenix.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to the intersection of Cave Creek and Beardsley roads around 7:15 p.m. for a reported crash.

Firefighters arrived and found two vehicles involved in the crash.

A man was taken to the hospital in "extremely critical" condition, and a woman was transported in critical condition.

Phoenix police later said the man, who was ejected from his vehicle, died at the hospital.

Two girls were also taken to the hospital. Both are reportedly in stable condition.

Police believe the man was driving his vehicle on the wrong side of the road when the crash occurred.

It's not yet clear if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, and police tell the public to expect the area to be restricted for several hours.