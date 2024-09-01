Four hurt, two critically, after a crash Sunday afternoon near Power and Baseline roads

MESA, AZ — Four people are hurt after a crash Sunday afternoon in Mesa.

Mesa fire officials say they were called to the area of Power and Baseline roads for a reported crash.

When fire crews arrived, they found two cars involved in the crash.

Four people were transported from the scene for their injuries.

Two people are in critical condition, while the two others had minor injuries.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash.

Mesa police are investigating.