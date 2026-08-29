Five people hurt after crash on I-10 at 83rd Avenue

PHOENIX — A man is in serious condition after a crash involving two vehicles on Interstate 10 in west Phoenix early Saturday morning, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on westbound I-10 near 83rd Avenue, says DPS.

A BMW sedan hit a Toyota RAV4 carrying five people. Everyone inside the RAV4 was hurt, including a man with life-threatening injuries, according to DPS.

The BMW driver wasn't hurt and is being investigated for DUI.

Three eastbound lanes were closed due to the crash.