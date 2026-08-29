Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
62  WX Alerts
Traffic

Actions

Five people hurt after crash on I-10 at 83rd Avenue

You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
KNXV Emergency lights police lights ambulance .jpeg
Posted

PHOENIX — A man is in serious condition after a crash involving two vehicles on Interstate 10 in west Phoenix early Saturday morning, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on westbound I-10 near 83rd Avenue, says DPS.

A BMW sedan hit a Toyota RAV4 carrying five people. Everyone inside the RAV4 was hurt, including a man with life-threatening injuries, according to DPS.

The BMW driver wasn't hurt and is being investigated for DUI.

Three eastbound lanes were closed due to the crash.

Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below:

Null

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo