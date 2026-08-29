Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
31  WX Alerts
Traffic

Actions

Crash leaves motorcyclist in critical condition, portion of Grand Avenue closed

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX (KNXV) — A crash has left a motorcyclist in critical condition Friday night, according to Phoenix Police.

Police say they responded to a crash around 7:30 p.m., around Grand Avenue and Royal Palm Road and found a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The westbound lanes of Grand Avenue are closed near 67th Avenue and West Palm Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

It is unknown when roads will be reopened.

This is a developing story.

Report a typo