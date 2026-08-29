Crash leaves motorcyclist in critical condition, portion of Grand Avenue closed

PHOENIX (KNXV) — A crash has left a motorcyclist in critical condition Friday night, according to Phoenix Police.

Police say they responded to a crash around 7:30 p.m., around Grand Avenue and Royal Palm Road and found a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The westbound lanes of Grand Avenue are closed near 67th Avenue and West Palm Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

It is unknown when roads will be reopened.

This is a developing story.