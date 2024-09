PHOENIX, AZ — Five minors were taken to a hospital after a crash Saturday night.

Officials were called to the area of 27th Street and McDowell Road Saturday night just after 7:30 p.m.

Police say three vehicles were involved in the crash and one driver was impaired.

Phoenix fire officials say a total of five people were taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition. All five were between the ages of 5- and 17 years old.

The crash remains under investigation.