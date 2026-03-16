Fiery crash involving semi-truck leaves one dead along I-10 near Riggs Road

CHANDLER, AZ — One person is dead after a fiery crash along Interstate 10 near Riggs Road early Monday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. on the eastbound off-ramp to Riggs Road.

The driver of a Toyota 4-Runner reportedly struck the back of a semi-truck, causing it to catch fire. The driver was unable to get out of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi-truck driver was reportedly stopped on the right shoulder of the off-ramp and was asleep when the crash occurred. The fire from the crash spread to the tractor-trailer, which was stocked with meat, but the truck driver was able to escape without injury.

The crash remains under investigation.