WATCH: Program matches kids with mentors to make their dreams come true

PHOENIX — A Valley partnership is creating big moments for kids who could use them most.

Renewal by Andersen and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona have teamed up to launch “Little’s BIG Dream,” a program designed to turn everyday mentorship into once-in-a-lifetime experiences for local children and their mentors.

Kids in the program write about a dream outing they’ve always wanted to experience. From courtside seats at a Phoenix Suns game to roller coasters, wildlife encounters, and trips to Sedona, selected mentor matches get the chance to bring those dreams to life — together.

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But organizers say the impact goes far beyond the activity itself. These experiences are helping kids build confidence, strengthen connections with their mentors, and feel valued in ways that can leave a lasting impression.

With hundreds of Arizona children still waiting to be matched with a mentor, the program is also highlighting how local businesses can play a meaningful role in creating opportunities and support for young people in their own communities.

In the video player above, ABC15's Cameron Polom talks with a match about their recent dream outing and learns about why the program is so important.