Crews working to assess, repair damage along US 60 near Superior following storms

SUPERIOR, AZ — Crews are working to make repairs along US 60 east of the Valley after damaging storms over the last several days.

Both directions of the highway have been shut down between Superior and Miami due to flooding and subsequent damage.

The area impacted is between mileposts 227 and 244, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

There is no estimated time for the highway to reopen, but ADOT is working to make repairs that will allow restricted traffic through the area before a larger project to restore full access.

ADOT

ADOT is offering travelers a few detours:

Motorists heading to Globe/Miami from Phoenix have two options:



US 60 eastbound to southbound State Route 177 and then northbound on State Route 77.

Northbound on State Route 87 and then southbound on State Route 188.

Motorists heading to Phoenix from Globe/Miami have two options:



Southbound on State Route 77 and then northbound on State Route 177 back to US 60 westbound.

Northbound on State Route 188 and then south on State Route 87 to reach the Phoenix metro area.

The area has been hit hard by storms over the last few weeks, with the area in and around Globe experiencing destructive and deadly flooding.

Video from Globe on Sunday showed fast-moving water ripping through the downtown area.

Three people died following severe flash flooding in Globe at the end of September.

Video in the player above highlights ABC15's coverage of the latest storms to flood the area.