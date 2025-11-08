Crash shuts down eastbound US 60 in Mesa early Saturday

MESA, AZ — A crash shut down the eastbound lanes of US 60 in Mesa early Saturday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened around 5:55 a.m. near Stapley Drive and involved multiple vehicles.

It’s not yet clear if anyone was hurt or what led up to the crash.

All eastbound lanes are currently blocked, according to DPS.

Traffic is being taken off at Stapley Drive.

Drivers were asked to expect delays and find alternate routes while crews worked to clear the scene. There’s no estimated time to reopen the highway.

Westbound lanes were not affected.