Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Crash on Loop 202 near 44th Street leaves one person dead

The freeway is closed westbound until further notice
One person is dead after a crash on the Loop 202 westbound near 44th Street in Phoenix early Sunday morning.
Loop 202 and 44th St Crash 12-8-24
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — One person is dead after a crash on the Loop 202 in central Phoenix Sunday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash involved multiple vehicles in the westbound lanes of the freeway near 44th Street.

The victim of the crash has not yet been identified.

It's not yet clear if anyone else was hurt in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

The westbound lanes of Loop 202 remain closed in the area until further notice.

The crash came just hours after a deadly wrong-way crash further east on the Loop 202 near Recker Road.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen