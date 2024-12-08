Crash on Loop 202 near 44th Street leaves one person dead

PHOENIX — One person is dead after a crash on the Loop 202 in central Phoenix Sunday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash involved multiple vehicles in the westbound lanes of the freeway near 44th Street.

The victim of the crash has not yet been identified.

It's not yet clear if anyone else was hurt in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

The westbound lanes of Loop 202 remain closed in the area until further notice.

The crash came just hours after a deadly wrong-way crash further east on the Loop 202 near Recker Road.