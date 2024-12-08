Watch Now
One dead, two others hurt in wrong-way crash on Loop 202 in East Valley

The crash happened on the freeway near Recker Road
MESA, AZ — One person is dead and two others are hurt after a crash involving a wrong-way driver late Saturday night in the East Valley.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred on the Loop 202 southbound near Recker Road.

DPS confirms one person has died in the crash, but that person has not yet been identified.

Two people were taken to the hospital for their injuries. It's not clear how severe those injuries are.

What caused the crash is not yet known.

Loop 202 is closed southbound at Higley Road while the crash scene is investigated.

The wrong-way crash came just hours before another deadly crash further west on the Loop 202 near 44th Street in central Phoenix.

