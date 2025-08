GLENDALE, AZ — An early morning crash caused a lengthy backup on northbound Loop 101 in the West Valley on Friday.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of L-101 near Cardinals Way after 4 a.m.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials have not yet confirmed the extent of injuries.

Traffic is partially blocked due to the investigation, and there is no known time for a full reopening.

Check current traffic conditions here.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.