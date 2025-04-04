Construction is back again for Broadway Curve this weekend

Work crews will be working beginning Friday through Monday morning on the following closures and restrictions on multiple freeways for construction.
On their website, ADOT reported the following work zones:
- Westbound I-10 closed between State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) and the I-17 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday (April 5) for a traffic shift as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 then narrowed to two lanes between SR 143 and 24th Street from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 7).
- Note: Restriction times subject to adjustment.
- Detours: Alternate routes include eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). Northbound SR 143 will also be available as a detour during the closure.
- Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) narrowed to one lane between Rural Road and I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 7) for a traffic shift (Broadway Curve Improvement Project). Also: Westbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between Guadalupe Road and SR 143 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 7). Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes.
- Note: Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road and the westbound US 60 on-ramp at Mill Avenue closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 7).
- Northbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed between I-10 and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 7) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
- Detour: Consider using eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach Sky Harbor Airport and southbound SR 143. Drivers can also use westbound I-10 to reach the airport’s west entrance.
- Note: Eastbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143 and northbound 48th Street between Broadway Road and I-10 closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 7).
- Eastbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) off-ramps at 51st and 35th avenues closed overnight from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (April 5) for widening project.
- Detour: Consider exiting at 59th Avenue.
