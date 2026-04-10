Phoenix Children's Hospital offers free water safety program

PHOENIX — It only takes a second.

One glance away, one distraction, and suddenly a child is in danger.

That’s what happened to 7-year-old RJ, who slipped underwater and panicked.

Thankfully, his mom got to him in time.

And after a visit to Phoenix Children’s Hospital, the family realized how much they didn’t know about water safety and how quickly the unthinkable can happen.

Getting educated through the Phoenix Children's Water Safety Program helped RJ and his family enjoy playing in and around water while keeping safety in mind, at no cost to them.

ABC15 will once again participate in a telethon that will help raise money for programs like the Water Safety Program at Phoenix Children's and much more!

Watch the video in the player above to see RJ's story.