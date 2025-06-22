Who are Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks? Looking at who the Suns receive in the KD trade

PHOENIX — With Kevin Durant now reportedly a member of the Houston Rockets, Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks are coming to Phoenix in return, along with several draft picks.

The trade was first reported Sunday morning.

But who are the newest Phoenix Suns? Let's get to know the two players coming back to the Valley for KD.

SHOOTING GUARD JALEN GREEN

David J. Phillip/AP Houston Rockets' Jalen Green brings the ball up the court during Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff game Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Green, 23, was the second overall pick in the 2021 draft by the Rockets.

He went straight from high school to pro ball, signing a one-year contract with NBA G League Ignite.

In his rookie season, he averaged over 17 points a game on his way to making the NBA All-Rookie 1st Team.

He has averaged 20 points a game throughout his four-year career.

Another important factor the Suns may have looked at is his consistency.

Green has played in every game each of the last two seasons, something the Suns desperately need after the numerous injuries the team has dealt with in recent years.

SMALL FORWARD DILLON BROOKS

David J. Phillip/AP Houston Rockets' Dillon Brooks brings the ball up the court during Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff game Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The 29-year-old Brooks was a second round pick in the draft by the Rockets back in 2017, but he was immediately traded and started his career with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Canadian-born small forward spent his college days at the University of Oregon, where he won the Pac-12 Player of the Year award in his final season.

He's consistently been a regular in double figures during his time in Memphis and Houston, averaging about 14 points a game in his career.

Brooks is also known for his defense, and he made the NBA's All-Defensive Second Team in 2023.

He is sure to help a Suns team that finished in the bottom 10 in points given up per game this past season.